Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (05/17/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Late-day showers and storms have been confined to the immediate coastal areas, as drier air pushes in from the north. It has reduced the amounts of cloud cover in the state line region, and a clearing trend is forecast for later tonight across all areas. Evening temperatures will take more time to cool down; 80s will prevail early on, with nighttime temps falling into the mid 60s inland to near 70° at the coast. Patchy fog is possible by sunrise. With a zone of high pressure around Wednesday, it will allow high amounts of sunshine and steady warming with highs expected to reach the mid 90s, likely the warmest levels of the year thus far. Feels-like values won't be significantly higher with the slightly drier air in place. A surge of southern moisture approaches this weekend, leading to broader and easier rain development along with a few scattered thunderstorms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist