Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (05/16/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's cycle of daytime showers and storms are scattered in coverage from the state line south, and moving mainly to the east. Similar to Monday, any rainy spots that move close together or merge will enhance the rain intensity and cause more lightning to flare up. A few storms can be strong to marginally severe. Action will decrease later in the evening with some cloudiness remaining. It'll be mild and humid with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°. Wednesday, a slow-moving cold front will be in southern Georgia, and it will bring up cloud cover around and north of the state line. Rain and occasional thunderstorms will be more widespread inland, with scattered development probable around the coastal counties. Extra clouds can hold high temps to the mid and upper 80s. Isolated severe storms are possible, and rain accumulation through Thursday can exceed 2" in the state line region and north.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist