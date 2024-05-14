Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (05/14/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Despite the morning rounds of rain and strong thunderstorms, we're not quite done with showers and thunder activity for the night ahead.

This evening, a few brief passing showers are possible, scattered in various parts of the Florida/Georgia line area. These will be spotty and rather low-impact. Later tonight and early Wednesday morning, as a cold front finally pushes through the area from the northwest, a broken band of rain and storms is forecast to form over Apalachee Bay, with individual storms moving northeast over the waters, adjacent coastline, and the southeast Big Bend counties. A few of them can bring gusty winds and lightning. An isolated severe storm can't be ruled out entirely.

Elsewhere, there will be variable cloudiness with clearer sky inland. Lows will be in the mid 60s to 70°.

Southern showers and storms will exit by midday, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy trend taking over. Highs will be around 90°.

Another series of showers and storms will return to the region late Friday and Saturday. While severe-weather expectations are still being determined, most of our area will encounter scattered rain and thunderstorms at the least. Activity will move out on Sunday, based on current forecast projections.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist