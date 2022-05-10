Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (05/10/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An incredibly dry air setup will continue to flow over the region tonight and Wednesday, leading to ongoing clear sky and a repeat of extra cooling of nighttime temperatures. Readings this evening will fall into the 70s and 60s before midnight with light northeast to north wind. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s across most of the region; isolated 40s are possible east of I-75 in southeastern Georgia, while tri-state areas will be closer to 60°. Full sunshine is likely for your midweek as temps rebound and top out in the low to mid 80s. Thursday begins a slight transition out of this abnormally dry pattern into one with more clouds. Friday will feature partly cloudy conditions and a few showers or a storm in the afternoon. Moisture will further increase over the weekend, though daily rain chances will be limited. Heat will build next week, feeling like summertime.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist