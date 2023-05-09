Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (05/09/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A couple of late-day showers or an isolated storm can sprout up in the tri-state region and near the Big Bend coast through sunset, with patches of clouds leftover. Most areas will miss out on any substantial rain and storm activity. Plenty of warm and humid air will keep readings higher this evening, with a slower drop through the 80s and 70s anticipated. Overnight lows will be around 70° to the upper 60s for inland locations. Light wind can help cause patchy fog in the morning. A cold front will slip toward the state line Wednesday afternoon and provide a jump start to afternoon scattered showers and storms, but not before many areas make a run toward and past 90° for daytime highs. We will see varying amounts of daytime showers and storms through the last half of the week, with a little more favorability for southern areas to encounter these times of rain and thunder.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist