Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (05/07/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The anticipated buildup of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico has supported afternoon readings getting into the 90s and squashing even the isolated pop-up thunderstorms. With some fair-weather clouds diminishing as temps cool this evening, we'll have areas of clear sky before morning fog develops in zones with calm conditions. Temperatures will go from the 80s early this evening into the 70s by midnight, and eventually reach the mid and upper 60s for lows before sunrise.

The high's effects remain in place Wednesday with little to no opportunity for daytime showers or storms. We'll stick with sunshine and clouds plus a southerly wind flow. Coastal zones will top out in the low to mid 80s, while inland neighborhoods will get back into the lower 90s. Feels-like values will be in the mid 90s in the peak of the heating.

Thursday will also be warm and humid, but a cold front in the Tennessee Valley will sink to the south. Storms along it will form and move across several south Georgia locations later in the day. They'll be organized enough to cause severe-weather conditions related to wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. The front will reach the state line area early Friday morning, when another batch of strong to severe storms will move west to east through most local counties. Once the front moves south later Friday, storm threats will end and temperatures will fall to near-average levels (60° or so for lows, highs in the low to mid 80s) for the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist