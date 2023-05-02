Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (05/02/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Soak up the seasonably mild, low-humidity weather setup while it's here. Our current pattern of west winds and below-average morning temperatures will linger for another three days or so before a pre-summer hot spell sets in. Tonight will be generally clear with lighter wind. Evening temps will drop through the 70s and 60s before midnight. Around sunrise, we'll see lows in the low to mid 50s inland to upper 50s and 60° south and coast. Ample sunshine returns Wednesday as high temps increase to the lower and middle 80s. Westerly winds can get breezy again, nearing 15-20 mph at times. Dry air stretches into the end of the work week, influencing cool mornings with 50s for lows and returning to the 80s for afternoon readings. By Friday, winds will begin to shift, becoming southerly over the weekend and advancing moisture into the region. High pressure will build nearby, promoting the first round of widespread 90° highs of the year. A few periods of scattered showers and storms will be likely each afternoon starting Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist