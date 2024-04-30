Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (04/30/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Late-afternoon active thunderstorms, as few as they are, have been focused in the Panhandle counties and mainly moving toward the Emerald Coast. While these types of storms won't reach us locally, the blow-off from their presence has triggered some spots of rain and isolated thunder in the lower Flint River region of southwestern Georgia. A separate zone of spot showers and thunder have been moving east from the US 19 region in the east Big Bend through the Suwannee River counties.

No one location should get an overwhelming amount of rain or strength of storms, but a quick downpour, lightning flashes, and modest wind gusts can happen.

Otherwise, the area will be partly cloudy to partly clear this evening. Nighttime temps will be in the 70s and 60s. Morning lows reach the mid 60s. Patchy fog is possible, particularly in areas that received rain.

Limited rain chances exist Wednesday, mainly driven by wind flows and daytime heating. Speaking of heating, many inland areas will top out around 90° for the first day of May. Morning scattered clouds will diminish by midday, but spotty pop-up showers can form in a few inland locations in the mid- to late-afternoon hours.

It will be hot for early May with 90s likely into the weekend. A broader scattering of afternoon showers and storms over the weekend can squelch a bit of the heat if timed and located just right.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist