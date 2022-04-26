Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (04/26/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Isolated showers and a few storms are moving east through several areas this evening. The rain and storms are relatively low-impact, causing locally heavy rain and a couple of lightning flashes. No severe weather is anticipated. Passing rain and thunder are possible through the midnight hour with a cold front passing through the region early Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 60s with a clearing trend likely pre-dawn. North wind Wednesday will cause lower humidity, fuller sunshine, and highs in the low to mid 80s. Thursday and Friday mornings can start in the 50s, but afternoons will still top out in the mid 80s. Moisture returns over the weekend as readings stay warm. A few pop-up showers and storms are likely over that time frame.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist