Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (04/25/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Isolated thunderstorms in the eastern Big Bend and the I-75 corridor will move east through early this evening. Locally heavy rain and lightning are included with those spot storms. Scattered cloudiness will be present elsewhere with temperatures turning mild. Evening readings will drop into the 70s, and overnight lows will fall to the low to mid 60s. Another batch of spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon tomorrow, with favored locations in the eastern half of the Big Bend. A couple of storms can be stronger, causing hail and gusty wind. Broadly speaking, it will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. A more-organized system will reach the area Thursday afternoon or evening with more rain and thunder development which will stretch into Friday morning. Times of downpours and storm gusts are possible. We'll get a break in the unsettledness until later Saturday and Sunday when another front sweeps through, producing another round of rain and thunder. A few severe storms can happen with both late-week and weekend disturbances.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist