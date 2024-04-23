Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (04/23/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After lows in the 40s this morning and afternoon readings in the 70s, our current zone of high pressure will re-position itself to push our temperatures trends into a warmer, more seasonable level in the days to come.

But for those who enjoy the spring cool snap, we'll have another evening of falling readings under a mainly clear sky. After sundown, 70s will turn into 60s and 50s away from the coast. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s in the coldest inland pockets to the low to mid 50s elsewhere. As usual, the shoreline and beaches will be closer to 60° in this setup.

A trickle of moisture will come in on southeast and south winds for the rest of the week. This will result in a few fair-weather clouds Wednesday afternoon as temps rebound into the 70s by midday. Highs are forecast to be around 80° to the low 80s.

A gradual warm-up is foreseen through the rest of the week, most noticeable in morning lows that will be around 60° by the weekend. Highs will be closer to average in the mid 80s, and it can feel more humid but not necessarily at oppressive summertime levels.

A cold front will stall in southern Georgia Thursday and Friday, providing a slim chance for a pop-up shower or brief thunderstorms north of US 84. Other isolated spots of showers can form on various wind flows and boundaries, but any rain coverage will be very limited and any rain action low-impact.

