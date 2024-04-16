Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (04/16/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Breaks of clear sky will persist this evening before some upper-level clouds arrive from the northwest overnight. This will help in slowing down the cooling trend, along with light southeast winds. Expect lows to hover around 60° in the morning, with evening readings dropping into and through the 70s.

There will be times of sunshine blended in with passing mid- and high-level clouds around a building area of high pressure over the Gulf. A weakening front in the Deep South will thicken the cloud cover in inland areas in particular, where brief passing showers are possible. The coverage will be spotty and most of the region won't get any measurable rain. Highs will be in the range of 80° at the coast and low to mid 80s for the stateline and I-75 regions.

The Gulf high will deflect cold fronts for the rest of the week, allowing a buildup of heat that will push end-of-week highs closer to 90° for the first time this year. Early next week, a cold front will be strong enough to cause scattered rain and a modest cool-down.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist