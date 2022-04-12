Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (04/12/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The warmer trend continued today, and it will cause a slower cool-down for the evening. Patchy and scattered clouds will partially clear later tonight. Forecast temps will be in the 70s and 60s through midnight, leveling off with lows near 60° Wednesday morning. Some foggy spots can form. Cloudiness will re-develop across the region. Rain chances remain near zero, with only a slim chance in the western side of the area. The highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. Thursday starts a period of occasional rain and some thunderstorms. Coverage will favor western areas Thursday, then become variably scattered throughout the state line area Friday through Easter Sunday. A couple of storms can cause strong wind gusts during this time frame while organized and broad severe weather is not expected. It'll be next Tuesday before the next cold front bring in a drier pattern.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist