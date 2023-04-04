Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (04/04/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Yesterday's rain and storms, plus an ongoing south wind pattern, have left the region very humid. High pressure strengthening over the Gulf will prevent any cool snaps for a few days, meaning we'll make a run well into the 80s for afternoon highs today. It wouldn't be a suprise if sometime before Friday afternoon, several locations around the Florida/Georgia line touch 90° under the incoming weather setup. The onshore flow will keep coastal areas slightly cooler during the day. Light wind at night will promote areas of developing fog each morning through the end of the work week. Rain activity will be isolated to non-existent for the next couple of days, but we will experience a revived rain chance toward Friday and the Easter weekend as the Gulf high weakens and allows a frontal system to sink in from the north. Temperatures will turn cooler over the weekend, but some of the cooling is promoted by excess clouds and occasional showers.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist