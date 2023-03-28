Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (03/28/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A line of rain and thunderstorms is pushing southeast through northern Florida counties, where periods of downpours, lightning, and wind gusts will be more probable this evening and later tonight. Leftover pockets of showers will remain in southern Georgia, set to move southeast as well. Most of the active storms will diminish by midnight in the bay waters and the southeastern Big Bend counties. It will turn noticeably cooler in the early morning hours as cloudiness remains present. Lows will be in the 50s as the rain ends before sunrise. Forecast highs Wednesday will be in the 60 north and 70s state line and south with ongoing cloud cover and a few breaks of sun every so often. Thursday will be the driest and most ideal outdoor day of the week with lows in the 40s and highs rebounding to around 80° with low humidity and more sunshine. The weekend turns warm, humid, and slightly unsettled again with a chance for scattered thunderstorms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist