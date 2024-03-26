Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (03/26/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stretch of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will move slowly eastward from the Lake Seminole counties. These areas are in a weakening phase, meaning rainfall is not expected to be significant and any storms should stay below severe levels.

There will be a redevelopment of showers and thunder before dawn, affecting counties around and east of US 319. This batch of unsettledness can bring about downpours and gusty winds from thunderstorms in the hours prior to sunrise for the eastern Big Bend and south-central Georgia counties and neighborhoods. Severe thunderstorms will be isolated, but spots of damaging wind and hail can happen. The tornado risk is low, but not zero.

Flooding can happen in areas with heavy rain over a short time, or repeated rounds of downpours throughout the day. That's why a flood watch is in effect for many local counties until Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts will range from less than an inch in the tri-state to about 2-3" for the Suwannee River valley.

Forecast lows tonight will be in the mid 60s, and highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 70s. A little more sun in the Flint River region can bump up highs in those areas.

A sustained drying trend kicks in Thursday morning with a stronger front that will sweep the rain corridor aside. Sunshine with cool mornings and mild afternoons are foreseen for Good Friday and Saturday. Easter morning will be cool in the 50s with a partly cloudy afternoon and highs in the low to mid 80s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist