Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (03/22/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cloud cover will remain over the region this evening and start thickening overnight ahead of a potent cold front and a line of thunderstorms that will enter the western side of the region in the hours before sunrise. The evening weather, however, will not be heavily impacted by severe weather risks, without rain in the picture through midnight. Forecast temperatures will slowly fall into the 60s by late tonight, and level off in mid 60s overnight.

The thunderstorms will contain strong wind gusts, and a couple of tornadoes can develop along and just ahead of the line as it pushes eastward after dawn. The storms will weaken some and lose organization as they enter the easternmost sections by midday. Rain activity becomes more scattered, but new waves of rain are expected to form through the night and into Thursday. Heavy rain can cause local flooding, especially in areas saturated by previous rain events.

abc 27 first to know weather FIRST TO KNOW storm hazard scale for Wednesday 03/23/2022



Highs Wednesday will be in the 70s, then capped in the 60s Thursday. The weekend will be clear and cooler than March averages.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist