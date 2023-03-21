Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (03/21/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The sky will be clear to mostly clear this evening, except in the Suwannee Valley where clouds are more scattered. The pattern is changing to support milder temperatures at night and during the day with occasional clouds and ample sunshine. Evening temps will be in the 60s and 50s, with overnight lows dropping into the mid 40s to lower 50s, some 10-15 degrees higher than this morning. We'll also have a corresponding warm-up in the afternoon Wednesday as highs get into the upper 70s and lower 80s. High pressure over the Gulf builds in our direction through Friday, sustaining warmer conditions as south winds increase the humidity a bit. The next mention of showers and storms will be late Friday, but more so on Saturday with a front that will reach our area but meander a bit, keeping a few showers and storms in the picture for Sunday.

