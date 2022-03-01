Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (03/20/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A zone of high pressure stretching across the northern Gulf region is entering our area. Its gradual movement over the next few days will keep a steady pattern of daily sunshine, passing clouds decks, and seasonable early March temperatures locked in place. The mornings will still manage to be near average levels of coolness, and afternoons will climb to spring-like levels of warmth. Tonight, a clear sky and calm conditions will allow readings to fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s in many inland areas. Highs Wednesday will reach the mid 70s. Lows will be in the 40s for the rest of the work week, exceeding 50° over the weekend. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s by then. It will become more humid early next week with a slight increase in rain chances.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist