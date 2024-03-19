Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (03/19/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A winter setup is upon us for the final few hours of astronomical winter: A zone of high pressure moving right over the state line region containing dry air and limited wind flow in an already cool air mass. This setup supports steadily falling readings in the nighttime, where 50s and 40s will be common. Morning lows will dip into the low to upper 30s. In the coldest regions of southwestern Georgia, a frost advisory will go into effect at 5 a.m. Chances for at least some patchy frost exist outside of the official advisory zone, as well.

A steady warming trend is foreseen Wednesday late morning and afternoon with readings getting back into the 70s for eventual highs. The sky will be mainly sunny and the winds still on the lighter side.

It will be somewhat cool Thursday morning in the 40s, but more clouds will stream in by afternoon ahead of our next rainmaker. The disturbance from the west will cause a few Thursday evening showers, turning into times of steadier rain throughout Friday. A batch of scattered thunderstorms is forecast to affect marine, coastal, and southeastern Big Bend areas, though the bulk of the strong to severe storm risk will be focused in the peninsula. The rain is set to end by Saturday afternoon.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist