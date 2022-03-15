Tuesday evening First to Know forecast (03/15/2022)

Widespread rain and showers will decrease in coverage later tonight. Some locations can get another inch of rain before midnight. Thunderstorm activity will be isolated and likely non-severe. Overnight, some breaks in the clouds are possible, while around the tri-state and north of the state line, a few spotty showers and storms can re-develop and move northeast. Lows will be mainly in the lower 60s. Western Big Bend areas will experience a clearing trend Wednesday while some eastern zones near I-75 will have lingering clouds and a few more showers or storms during the day. Highs will make it into the 70s. Thursday provides dryness and sunshine for the region, then the next storm system comes near Friday and Saturday with periods of showers and thunder. Isolated strong wind gusts can occur.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist