Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (03/14/2023)

The late-season cold air trend will lead to quickly falling temperatures once the sun goes down this evening. Overnight, a source of upper clouds will scoot overhead with a relatively weak high-atmosphere disturbance. It can cause a stray shower in the morning along the coast, but measurable widespread rain isn't expected. It will take a few hours to return to a mostly clear sky Wednesday afternoon. We'll maintain chilly readings with lows tonight in the mid 30s interior southern Georgia to near 40° at the state line. A frost advisory will cover most local counties away from the coast early Wednesday morning, with a freeze warning in Tift County, Ga. Highs top out in the mid to upper 60s with a clearer sky later in the day. Thursday morning also features a chance for frost and brief light-freeze conditions for inland areas, then a warmer afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms return to the area Friday afternoon with the next cold front; a couple of strong or severe storms can't be ruled out.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist