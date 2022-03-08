Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (03/08/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patchy localized showers and rain will move north through the mid-evening hours before dissipating. Some leftover cloudiness is expected later tonight and Wednesday morning. It will feel quite humid, and temps will be mild in the 60s. A few breaks of sun are possible Wednesday, but areas of showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the slow-moving cold front. A disturbance will move along it, triggering the rain and storm action that can be locally strong to severe. Gusty wind and an isolated tornado or two can form with these storms. Rain accumulations can top one inch. Highs will be in the 70s. We'll endure a few more waves of rain and thunderstorm through Saturday morning, with occasional bouts of strong and severe storms along with heavy rain. Flash flooding is a possibility. Conditions settle by Saturday afternoon with a clearing and colder trend.

abc 27 First to Know Weather Storm hazard scale for 03/09/2022



abc 27 First to Know Weather Severe weather risk for 03/09/2022



--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist