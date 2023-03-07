Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (03/07/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A modest cold front approaching central and southern Georgia tonight is helping to fire off spotty, localized showers, some of which can be briefly heavy as they move southeastward. This afternoon's heat also helps in the pop-up activity. This is the last of the very warm days for quite some time. As the cold front slips south overnight, drier air will come through and allow cooler mornings and afternoons that won't be as hot. Forecast temps this evening will fall into the 70s, reaching the 60s overnight. Areas of cloud cover will remain with an isolated shower possible near and south of the state line. Highs will rise into the lower 70s east of I-75 in south Georgia to the upper 70s in northern Florida. Cold fronts will have a more frequent appearance in the pattern this weekend and next week, capable of bringing rounds of showers into the area and doses of cooler air.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist