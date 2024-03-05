Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (03/05/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's disturbance has been effective in creating steady showers and rain around the state line counties and south. Heaviest rain action has been hugging the coast and covering Bay and Gulf waters. A few thunderstorms have been in the mix there, as well.

Most areas of rain will remain draped over coastal regions north to the state line tonight, with heavy rain affecting those coastal neighborhoods at times.

Temperatures will be steady in the 60s through the evening and night.

The system will move east, bringing an end to the rain from west to east in the morning. A clearing trend will follow by the afternoon, taking on a similar west-to-east increasing sunshine pattern. Highs will rebound to the 70s and around 80°.

It'll be drier Thursday and most of Friday with warm readings in the upper 70s and lower 80s. However, another storm system will reach the tri-state and southern Georgia on Saturday, renewing widespread rain chances and kicking up the thunderstorm chances. We'll be monitoring trends for severe weather locally, but they remain low but non-zero.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist