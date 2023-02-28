Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (02/28/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Very warm evening conditions will come with patchy areas of clouds and decreasing southwesterly winds. Temps will fall into the 70s and dip into the 60s for lows in the morning, which will run at least 15 degrees higher than seasonal averages. A few zones of fog can develop near coastal areas. Another afternoon of partly cloudy sky and warm readings is in store as highs climb back to the mid 80s, with cooler temps at the coast and in the eastern Big Bend through Highway 19. An isolated shower can form during the afternoon. A cold front will reach the area by Friday with areas of rain. Some thunderstorms will be included in the forecast which can be locally severe with stronger wind gusts and a chance for a couple of tornadoes. Rain lingers in the southeastern Big Bend Saturday morning as temperatures fall into the 70s for highs, with full sunshine returning Sunday.

