Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (02/27/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The south wind flow will cause a milder evening and night for the region, and scattered clouds will cover certain neighborhoods with varying amounts of cloudiness. Breezes will decrease some for the late-night hours, and we'll avoid rain despite the buildup of clouds and moisture.

Evening temps will be mainly in the 70s and 60s, dropping into the upper 50s for lows.

Broken cloudiness will be the general rule for Wednesday, meaning there will be intervals of sun amid times of mostly overcast sky. A cold front will approach the tristate region later in the day and the evening. The highs will be in the 70s to near 80°.

The front has an opportunity to form spots of brief, light rain, while most locations around the state line will get little to no rain through Thursday morning. Thursday will be cooler with leftover clouds.

The end-of-week weather pattern is active, with waves of moisture and a swift upper-level wind flow causing clouds to persist. Occasional surges of upper energy will trigger scattered showers and storms over the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist