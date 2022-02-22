Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (02/22/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The patchy afternoon clouds will quickly give way to a clear sky for the night ahead. But early in the morning, we'll have the ideal setup for fog to develop, and it can be dense before and during the morning commute. This evening, temperatures will gradually fall into the low 70s and 60s, a milder feel overall. Eventual lows will reach the mid and upper 50s. Nearby high pressure aids in a continued warming trend Wednesday with morning temps well into the 70s and daytime highs in the upper 70s coast to low and mid 80s inland and east. A few more clouds will enter Friday with a weak cold front that can bump temps slightly lower for Saturday, then a stronger front Sunday and Monday pushes readings back to below-average coolness. Rain opportunities with these fronts are minimal.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist