Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (02/20/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure remains close to our area, keeping our sky clear and the air dry. Winds will be light to calm overnight, allowing for today's mildness to swiftly retreat to the cold of winter's night. Areas of frost are likely to form again, but the coverage of freezing temperatures will be limited to the coldest pockets of the area.

Forecast readings will go from the 60s at the start of the evening to the 40s before midnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s.

There will be sunshine galore Wednesday as high pressure lingers. Only a couple of clouds will roll in late in the day as highs get into the upper 60s and around 70°.

Warmer conditions are expected Thursday and Friday with more of a south wind pattern taking hold. A modest cold front will swing through Friday with clouds and scattered showers. A stray thunderstorm is possible, but most areas will miss out on that kind of activity.

A really fine weekend is shaping up, with seasonably cool mornings in the 40s and bright sun in the afternoons with projected highs in the 70s.

