Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (02/14/2023)

The weather conditions will be mighty fine for any of your Valentine's Night endeavors. We'll continue with areas of clear sky and a few feathery clouds aloft as temperatures fall into a cooler range. It won't be unbearably cold later, but readings will be flirting with the upper 40s around midnight. With south winds on the light side, temps will struggle to drop much deeper in the morning. A few spots of fog are possible. Clouds will mix in with Wednesday's sunshine as southerly breezes pick up. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday will also be warmer than average, with a couple of locations hitting 80° before clouds increase. Late-day showers and storms are possible in the tri-state, with areas of rain and isolated storms covering most of the region Friday morning. The front causing this activity will create another temperature dip in time for the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist