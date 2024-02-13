Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (02/13/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the evening of this Fat Tuesday, there will be passing clouds, but no rain. It will be clearer for inland locations. All areas will encounter lighter winds and falling temperatures, from the low 60s through the 50s and 40s before midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. There can be patchy frost in the coldest areas by sunrise.

A zone of upper clouds will streak across the Gulf Wednesday, and some of them will blend in with adequate amounts of sunlight around the state line. Temps will warm to around average in the upper 60s.

The pattern of passing clouds will hold steady into the last half of the work week, with reduced sunshine by Friday. A gradual warming trend will continue through then.

The weekend rain pattern is a bit iffy, with a front approaching Saturday and a disturbance in the Gulf moving east ahead of it. Where these two system combine will determine how much rain we can get. Saturday still offers the best chances for scattered to numerous showers, but with a cooler setup forecast, our thunderstorm risks remain quite low. Sunday brings about a slow clearing trend, with some pockets of rain possible near and off the coast and in the eastern Big Bend neighborhoods.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist