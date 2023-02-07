Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (02/07/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There will be more areas of clouds around this evening, especially in western Big Bend counties. Those clouds and a change in the wind flow (southeast winds) will cause nighttime temps will be milder than previous nights. Evening readings will slip into the 60s, and then level off in the 50s for the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. Sunshine will mix in with the clouds Wednesday late morning and afternoon, enough to bump up temperatures well into the 70s and a few spots touching 80° for highs; the best chances for the warmest temps will be in the eastern half of the Big Bend and the Suwannee River counties. A cold front will enter the region from the west by later Thursday producing more clouds and areas of showers and rain. A few thunderstorms are possible Friday morning with lingering areas of showers and rain that are forecast to depart by Saturday midday. By then, it will become colder.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist