Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (02/06/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Nearby high pressure and its dry air source will produce a cold night across the region. It's nothing unusual, though; average lows this time of year are still in the 40s, and 30s are common in these cold waves. There will be just enough wind overnight to prevent widespread frost, but don't be shocked if there are some patches of frost on rooftops and some open fields. Eventual lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Highs Wednesday will return to the 60s under a sunny sky.

Thursday morning starts off in the 30s again, but the air will start warming up bit by bit each day heading into the weekend. Additional clouds will blend in, becoming partly sunny by Friday.

The weekend features more moisture, cloudiness, peeks of sun, and isolated showers Saturday in western areas. Signals from more rain coverage favors the tri-state counties Sunday with isolated thunderstorms possible. We'll monitor trends for anything concerning when it comes to severe storms, but there aren't any big indications for them at this time.

