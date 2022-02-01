Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (02/01/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few clouds will move through the region this evening and overnight, but no inclement weather conditions are expected. Temperatures will resemble seasonal levels of coolness, with 50s turning into 40s later in the night. Morning lows will drop into the low to mid 40s. Watch for patchy fog in the hours before and during dawn. Additional clouds are likely through Wednesday afternoon as a disturbance enters the Mississippi Valley for the last half of the week. Highs for us will rise into the 70s in most cases. Clouds will thicken by late Thursday afternoon, but our highest chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will be Friday. A cold front will linger nearby over the weekend, producing periodic cloud cover and scattered showers for some.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist