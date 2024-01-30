Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (01/30/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening will be generally clear with a few patches of high-level clouds, and some spots of haze from a controlled burn in the Apalachicola Forest landscape of the western Big Bend. Temperatures will drop out of the 60s and into the 50s.

An overnight cold front will clip the region, scattering areas of cloud cover around. Rain is not likely, since our part of the atmosphere remains very dry. The clouds will slow the cooling trend somewhat, so overnight lows will bottom out in the 40s.

Some leftover clouds are possible Wednesday daytime, but sunshine is expected to prevail with a northwest breeze. Highs will be close to average in the low to mid 60s.

The rest of the work week is rather uneventful weather-wise, with morning lows in the 30s and highs still in the 60s. Sun and clouds will mix together.

The weekend looks driest on Saturday with a slight warming trend. A disturbance enters the local scene Sunday with clouds and occasional rain. We're still gauging the chances for thunderstorms or active weather, but in this cycle, they appear to be rather low while overall rain coverage is expected to be higher.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist