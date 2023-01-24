Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (01/24/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds and winds will increase through the late-night and overnight hours, ahead of the next storm system that will bring our region another round of occasionally heavy rain, gusty conditions, and a few chances for severe storms and a tornado. The process gets underway with the stronger southeast and south wind flow that will be experienced tonight. This will cause temperatures to fall toward the mid 50s at midnight, then rise to the lower 60s by sunrise. At that time, a line of potent thunderstorms will enter the tri-state counties with the greatest chances for broader damaging wind gusts, downpours, and brief but quick-forming tornadoes. The line moves east steadily through the morning and passing into the Suwannee River counties by early afternoon in a slightly weaker form. Temps will be their warmest as the cold front and line of storms comes over, in the low to mid 70s, then will start to fall by later in the afternoon as cold air returns to the area. There will be more sunshine mixed with clouds for the rest of the week as the chillier air lingers for a few days.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist