Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (01/23/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The rest of this Tuesday features widespread cloud cover but not too many additional showers. Sprinkles will move through some neighborhoods from time to time as temperatures level off in the mid and lower 60s with abundant moisture around us.

There won't be an active system or disturbance to generate showers or thunderstorms Wednesday, but there will be periods of passing or pop-up rain action. Most of that will have limited effects on an otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny day with warm-for-January highs in the mid and upper 70s. It wouldn't be surprising if a few spots in the I-75 North Florida region come close to 80°.

The mild pattern stretches into the end of the week, but a slow-moving system to our west will creep closer by Friday. This will provide a better scattering of showers and storms that will make slow eastward progress through the beginning of the weekend. We'll monitor trends for isolated strong or severe storm chances and the timing of rain that might disrupt some Saturday plans. Sunday appears to be clearing out with temperatures getting back to cool seasonable levels.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist