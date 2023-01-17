Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (01/17/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will be considerably cloudy this evening and overnight, with south winds bringing in a wide source of moisture. Some of this moisture has translated into patchy showers in the eastern Panhandle, and a few of those can cross northeast into the western Big Bend and southwestern Georgia counties through 10 p.m. Otherwise, layers of clouds will linger overnight with chances for fog. Mild temperatures in the 60s and 50s are expected, with lows in the upper and mid 50s. The sun can peek through the areas of clouds Wednesday. A breezy south flow will make it feel a bit more humid. A few stray daytime showers are possible in the western 2/3rds of the region. Highs will be warm in the mid 70s. We stay on this above-average temp trend through the rest of this week, with only a modest cool-down Friday and Saturday. Rain coverage will be scattered Thursday, then returning over the Saturday-Sunday time frame with a chance for more thunderstorms around that time.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist