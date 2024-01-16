Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (01/16/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Solid cold is moving into the region tonight, as daytime highs were achieved earlier this morning and readings have been on the decline since late-morning in most areas. Arctic air is connecting to our area thanks to a steady northwest wind. The combination of the breeze and the flow of very cold air will produce evening temps dropping into the 30s well before midnight. The winds will make it feel more like the 20s late tonight.

Overnight, lows in the 20s will be widespread, with downtown and city centers being slightly warmer but still well below freezing. Winds around 10 mph will cause wind-chill values to reach into the teens while you're getting your Wednesday morning started. A wind chill advisory is in effect for all local counties this evening through mid-morning.

A hard freeze warning is also in effect area-wide tonight. Several hours of readings in the mid and low 20s can cause damage to exposed or weak pipes, and cause injury to pets and people in the form of hypothermia (low body temperature). Plants that are sensitive to cold will also suffer in the prolonged subfreezing environment.

Highs Wednesday will rise toward 50° with sunshine and passing clouds. Thursday morning also starts with freezing temps in the 20s.

A disturbance early Friday will help raise temps before it arrives. After scattered showers on Friday morning, more Arctic air will cause the weekend to feature morning temps back into the 20s. But next week, there are signals of a longer warming trend that can put us back into the 70s for highs about a week from now.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist