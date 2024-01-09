Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (01/09/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The rough weather for the Florida/Georgia region has departed, though a few passing showers will trail behind in local counties for another couple of hours. Breezes will not be as strong as earlier today, and there will be no repeat of severe storms for the rest of the day.

A cold front pushing through will support a gradual clearing trend later this evening and overnight. Evening temperatures will fall back into the 50s and 40s late, with Wednesday morning lows in the upper 30s with areas of clear sky.

Passing clouds will mix in with sunshine for our midweek with highs expected to top out in the mid to upper 50s. A few 60° temps can be achieved as winds will still be from the west.

Thursday features an uptick in cloud cover. Our overall active upper-level wind pattern will bring another disturbance into the region Friday. There's a little more warm and moist air return ahead of the system, with a little less wind action. Nonetheless, areas of rain and storms will be part of Friday's picture, with chances for scattered severe storms. The weekend, though, go back to a more-settled trend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist