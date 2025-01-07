Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (01/07/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our average highs and lows are at the lowest point of the calendar year, when highs are usually in the lower to mid 60s and morning lows on average are at 40°. We are measuring this cold snap through those values.

While we aren't anywhere near record lows (which are mainly in the teens), we are in the midst of a sustained colder trend. That effect is felt tonight with clear to partly cloudy conditions (thin upper clouds streaming overhead) and readings that will go from near 50° late in the afternoon to the upper 30s by 10:00 p.m.

There will be less wind overnight, so the wind-chill effect won't be as sharp as it was last night. Still, a slight breeze will make temps feel colder, and a cold weather advisory is in effect for Gadsden County in the morning with this in mind. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s, and feels-like values in the low to mid 20s at sunrise.

Many of those thin clouds will clear out through Wednesday morning, promoting increasing sunlight and some warming of readings into the low to mid 50s for highs.

Another mainly light freeze is expected Thursday morning with sunshine to follow. Clouds will thicken late Thursday through Friday as a disturbance in the western Gulf moves northeast, casting clouds and showers our way later Friday and Saturday. Temperatures locally will be too warm at ground level and aloft to allow any frozen precipitation through the period and beyond.

