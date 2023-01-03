Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (01/03/2023)

Abundant cloudiness, moisture, and southerly breezes will fuel isolated showers and storms in the tri-state counties this evening. Though not broad-reaching, a few isolated severe storms can affect the Chattahoochee River counties, including the risk of brief spin-up tornadoes. A tornado watch is effective in Miller and Baker counties until 9 p.m. Elsewhere, low clouds and fog will cover several Big Bend counties late tonight with temperatures gradually falling into the upper and mid 60s. Lows will be around 65°. A front will prompt the development of scattered thunderstorms in the Panhandle in the morning, most of which will move east through the state line area in the morning and early afternoon hours. Storms can be gusty, and a couple of tornadoes are possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Rain and storms will subside by mid-afternoon, with some clearing to follow. It'll turn cooler by Friday with full sunshine expected.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist