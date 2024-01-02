Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (01/02/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening will be clear to mainly clear. The only cloud cover present comes from the upper parts of the atmosphere, casting those feathery, wispy clouds aloft. They won't do much to slow the cooling trend. Nighttime temps will fall through the 40s and into the 30s before midnight.

Overnight lows will be around 30° to 35°, except at the coast. Frost and a light freeze are possible for several inland areas. A freeze warning is up for Suwanne, Clinch, Hamilton, and Echols counties. It doesn't mean a freeze can only happen in those areas, though.

A disturbance coming from the southern Plains will zip across the area Wednesday. Clouds will thicken, with sprinkles and showers likely by midday. Steadier showers are expected in the late-day through night hours. Forecast highs are going to be in the 50s.

We're entering a pattern where disturbances will come through every two to three days. This means Thursday and Friday are forecast to be dry and seasonably cool, then Saturday features a storm system that can bring a round of rain, gusty winds, and possible severe storms. This pattern stretches into next week, when another storm-maker is set to affect the Big Bend and southern Georgia by Tuesday with another risk of severe weather.

