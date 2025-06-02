TROPICS UPDATE: Low-stress tropics check with first update of season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An area of low pressure develops off the eastern coastline of Georgia and the Carolinas next week.

This area of low pressure is non-tropical and only has a 10% chance of formation over the next 10-days.

Any development chances look to stay low, and even if the non-organized system beats the odds and develops, impacts would be off the coastline.

We will keep an eye on any tropic development chances for you, but I wanted to share this update on the latest for now!

