Tropics Check: Two waves in the tropics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two waves are currently being monitored out in the tropics; one in the Gulf and one in the western Atlantic.

First off, there is an area of weak low pressure in the Gulf that currently has a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours and 7 days. It is currently a cluster of very disorganized thunderstorms and development of this system will most likely not happen due to the upper-level winds being strong and it's battle with dry air in the western Gulf.

The second wave has just come off the coast of Africa and has a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and 60% chance of development over the next 7 days.

Development is likely with this system into the middle parts of next week, however, a majority of long range models do have it making that same curve before coming close to the U.S. coast. With that being said, it is way too early to tell both the strength and track of this system down the line due to its current position in the Atlantic.

Neither system is expected to have any local impacts at this time but continue to stay updated both on-air and online.

