Tropics check: Two systems moving west-northwest (09/21/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Aside from Hurricane Gabrielle, there are two unnamed tropical disturbances located to the southeast of Gabrielle, well away from any land masses on their journey to the west-northwest in the Atlantic Ocean.

The two separate systems are in a slightly favorable setup of sufficiently warm water, limited dry air, and lower-speed upper-level winds. Forecast projections show various levels of intensification of these systems this week as they move west-northwest. Strengthening is not guaranteed and forecast trends will be checked daily for pattern changes that can alter the long-range expectations of its movement.

Neither of these have any signs of affecting the Gulf or the Big Bend region.

