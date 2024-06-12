Tropics check: Two development zones, no local worries (06/12/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The spin of low pressure over central Florida this afternoon is projected to move off the east coast and into the western Atlantic waters through late this week. The system will keep causing periods of heavy rain for the southern half of the Florida peninsula. Any future development of the low will be over Atlantic waters as the system pulls away from the Florida east coast.

Another batch of tropical moisture will gather over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche, where June tropical systems tend to originate. The pattern next week supports the moisture moving west to northwest (away from our region) with some modest formation chances.

Either system has a chance to become the season's first tropical depression, but neither will have direct effects on the Big Bend area.