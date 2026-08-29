Tropics Check: Two areas to watch, low development chances (8/29/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Two tropical waves are worth the watch through the next week, however, there are no concerns for the Big Bend or south Georgia at this time.

Invest 97L

The first area is currently in the northern Gulf as a weak low pressure system and has been designated 'Invest 97L' by the National Hurricane Center Saturday afternoon. It is actually part of what we can thank for the rainfall Friday, Saturday, and parts of Sunday as it is pushing in showers from the south along the coast.

ABC 27 Invest 97L; 2 p.m. (8/29/2026)

Next 48 hours: 0% chance of development

Next 7 days: 20% chance of development

The local showers we are having through the weekend is the most we will see from this because if development does occur, it will be moving in the westward direction and will not have much room to gain strength.

Tropical Storm Dolly Remnants

Currently located east of the Leeward Islands, the remnants of the short lived Tropical Storm Dolly continue to fire off convection within. Tropical Storm Dolly lost its closed circulation Friday and is struggling to get it back.

ABC 27 Tropical Storm Dolly remnants; 2 p.m. (8/29/2026)

Next 48 hours: 0% chance of development

Next 7 days: 10% chance of development

A mix of shear and drier air broke Tropical Storm Dolly up, and now the remnants will have the face more shear as it slowly moves northwest. Down the line, organized development is not expected with the cluster of showers and storms. The Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico can expect heavy downpours and gusty winds within the next few days.

Overall, local impacts are not expected with either of these waves. They will remain something to closely monitor over the course of next week.

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