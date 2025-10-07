Tropics Check - Tropical Storm Jerry Forms (10-7-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Tropical Storm Jerry formed as of 11 a.m. on October 7, 2025.

This system has been closely monitored over the past few days. It rapidly intensified beyond the tropical depression stage and was upgraded directly to a tropical storm. At the time of its designation, Jerry had sustained winds of 45 mph.

Jerry is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday. However, it is not expected to affect the United States. Its projected path is similar to that of most tropical systems so far this season and is unlikely to change significantly.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.