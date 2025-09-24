TROPICS CHECK: Tropical Storm Humberto forms in the Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Storm Humberto has formed in the Atlantic with winds of 40 mph and is currently moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

As it moves into favorable conditions for further strengthening, the system is expected to strengthen to a category 2 hurricane. However, a turn to the north is also expected.

This system currently poses no threat to the Big Bend and south Georgia.

